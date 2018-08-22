Skip to Main Content
Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Everything you need to know to start your day.

There's a chance of showers on Wednesday morning. (Submitted by Silvio Carlini)

Weather

Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning. The rain is expected to clear this afternoon.

The high is 23 C with a humidex of 25. UV index is high at 6. Tonight's low is 13.

Cyclists

Wind becoming northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h.

Traffic

Complete closure of eastbound lanes on Cabana Road East from Holburn Street to Howard Avenue, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. After 9 a.m., lane reduction to one lane each for both directions.

E.C. Row Expressway between Walker Road and Huron Church, including ramps, have intermittent lane restrictions from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until Aug. 24.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: 15-minute delay for commercial vehicles.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.18 to $1.33 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:23 a.m.

