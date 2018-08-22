Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning. The rain is expected to clear this afternoon.
The high is 23 C with a humidex of 25. UV index is high at 6. Tonight's low is 13.
Cyclists
Wind becoming northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h.
Traffic
Complete closure of eastbound lanes on Cabana Road East from Holburn Street to Howard Avenue, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. After 9 a.m., lane reduction to one lane each for both directions.
E.C. Row Expressway between Walker Road and Huron Church, including ramps, have intermittent lane restrictions from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until Aug. 24.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: 15-minute delay for commercial vehicles.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.18 to $1.33 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:23 a.m.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.