Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Everything you need to know to start your day

There's a special weather statement in effect Tuesday morning for heavy rain. (Submitted by Vera Najdovska)

Weather

Showers with thunderstorms, amount from 20 to 30 mm. A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent warning potential for heavy rainfall. 

The high is 25 C with a humidex of 33. UV index is moderate at 3. Tonight's low is 17.

Cyclists

Wind becoming southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon.

Traffic

Complete closure of eastbound lanes on Cabana Road, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. After 9 a.m., lane reduction to one lane each for both directions.

E.C. Row Expressway between Walker Road and Huron Church, including ramps, have intermittent lane restrictions from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until Aug. 24.

Some slower traffic on Grand Marais Rd. E. leading to Central Park Athletics.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 15-minute delay for commercial vehicles.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 15-minute delay for personal vehicles.

Blue Water Bridge: 10-minute delay for commercial vehicles.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.18 to $1.33 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

