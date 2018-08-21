Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Showers with thunderstorms, amount from 20 to 30 mm. A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent warning potential for heavy rainfall.
The high is 25 C with a humidex of 33. UV index is moderate at 3. Tonight's low is 17.
Cyclists
Wind becoming southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon.
Traffic
Complete closure of eastbound lanes on Cabana Road, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. After 9 a.m., lane reduction to one lane each for both directions.
E.C. Row Expressway between Walker Road and Huron Church, including ramps, have intermittent lane restrictions from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until Aug. 24.
Some slower traffic on Grand Marais Rd. E. leading to Central Park Athletics.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: 15-minute delay for commercial vehicles.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 15-minute delay for personal vehicles.
Blue Water Bridge: 10-minute delay for commercial vehicles.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.18 to $1.33 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:15 a.m.
