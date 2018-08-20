Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday
Weather
Mainly sunny.
The high is 28 C with a humidex of 35. UV index is very high at 9. Tonight's low is 21.
Cyclists
Wind becoming southeast at 20 km/h this morning, gusting to 40 km/h near noon.
Traffic
Complete closure of eastbound lanes on Cabana Road, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. After 9 a.m., lane reduction to one lane each for both directions.
Single lane closure for Walker Road, north of Division Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
County Road 20 closed between Front Road South and Concession Road 3 South to through traffic.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 20-minute delay for personal vehicles.
Blue Water Bridge: 10-minute delay for commercial vehicles.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.18 to $1.35 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:21 a.m.
