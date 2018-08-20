Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Weather

Mainly sunny.

The high is 28 C with a humidex of 35. UV index is very high at 9. Tonight's low is 21.

Cyclists

Wind becoming southeast at 20 km/h this morning, gusting to 40 km/h near noon.

Traffic

Complete closure of eastbound lanes on Cabana Road, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. After 9 a.m., lane reduction to one lane each for both directions.

Single lane closure for Walker Road, north of Division Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

County Road 20 closed between Front Road South and Concession Road 3 South to through traffic.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 20-minute delay for personal vehicles.

Blue Water Bridge: 10-minute delay for commercial vehicles.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.18 to $1.35 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:21 a.m.

