Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Weather

Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. This afternoon there is a risk for a thunderstorm.

The high is 28 C with a humidex of 36. UV index is high at 6. Tonight's low is 18.

Cyclists

Wind becoming southwest at 10 km/h this morning.

Traffic

Single lane closure for Walker Road north of Division Road.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: 10-minute delay for commercial vehicles.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.19 to $1.36 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:18 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: