Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Weather

Showers with risk of a thunderstorm.

The high is 26 C with a humidex of 35. UV index is moderate at 3. Tonight's low is 21.

Cyclists

Wind becoming south at 20 km/h this morning.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 15-minute delay for all lanes.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: 10-minute delay for commercial vehicles.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.20 to $1.35 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:27 a.m.

