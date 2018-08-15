Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday
Weather
A mix of sun and cloud. Showers beginning after midnight with risk of thunderstorms overnight.
The high is 30 C with a humidex of 38. UV index is very high at 8. Tonight's low is 21.
Cyclists
Wind becoming southwest at 20 km/h near noon.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.20 to $1.35 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:28 a.m.
