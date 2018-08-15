Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud. Showers beginning after midnight with risk of thunderstorms overnight.

The high is 30 C with a humidex of 38. UV index is very high at 8. Tonight's low is 21.

Cyclists

Wind becoming southwest at 20 km/h near noon.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.20 to $1.35 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:28 a.m.

