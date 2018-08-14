Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday
Weather
Mainly sunny with fog patches dissipating in the morning.
The high is 32 C with a humidex of 37. UV index is very high at 8. Tonight's low is 19.
Cyclists
Wind becoming west at 11 km/h this morning.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 10 minutes of delay reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays for personal vehicles reported. 15-minute delay for commercial vehicles.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.21 to $1.35 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:25 a.m.
