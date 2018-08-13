Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Weather

Sunny in the morning with a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers later in the day with risk of a thunderstorm.

The high is 28 C with a humidex of 33. UV index is very high at 8. Tonight's low is 18.

Cyclists

Wind becoming north at 7 km/h this morning.

Traffic

Several bridges have lane restrictions in Chatham-Kent.

Bloomfield Road between Seventh Line and Eighth Line.

Jacob Road between Grande River Line and Riverview Line.

Winter Line between Benoit Drive and Rivard Line.

Marsh Line between Winter Line and Kennedy Road.

Heritage Line between Tundra Road and Baldoon Road.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 10-minute delay for personal vehicles.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.21 to $1.35 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:11 a.m.

