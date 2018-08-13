Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Sunny in the morning with a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers later in the day with risk of a thunderstorm.
The high is 28 C with a humidex of 33. UV index is very high at 8. Tonight's low is 18.
Cyclists
Wind becoming north at 7 km/h this morning.
Traffic
Several bridges have lane restrictions in Chatham-Kent.
- Bloomfield Road between Seventh Line and Eighth Line.
- Jacob Road between Grande River Line and Riverview Line.
- Winter Line between Benoit Drive and Rivard Line.
- Marsh Line between Winter Line and Kennedy Road.
- Heritage Line between Tundra Road and Baldoon Road.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 10-minute delay for personal vehicles.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.21 to $1.35 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:11 a.m.
