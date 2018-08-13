Skip to Main Content
Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Everything you need to know to start your day

CBC News ·
(Submitted by Silvio Carlini)

Weather

Sunny in the morning with a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers later in the day with risk of a thunderstorm.

The high is 28 C with a humidex of 33. UV index is very high at 8. Tonight's low is 18.

Cyclists

Wind becoming north at 7 km/h this morning.

Traffic

Several bridges have lane restrictions in Chatham-Kent.

  • Bloomfield Road between Seventh Line and Eighth Line.
  • Jacob Road between Grande River Line and Riverview Line.
  • Winter Line between Benoit Drive and Rivard Line.
  • Marsh Line between Winter Line and Kennedy Road.
  • Heritage Line between Tundra Road and Baldoon Road.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 10-minute delay for personal vehicles. 

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.21 to $1.35 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:11 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us