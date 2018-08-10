Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday
Weather
Today, a mix of sun and cloud. The high is 27 C with a humidex of 30. Clearing late this evening with a low of 17.
Saturday will be sunny — becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. The high will be 29 C with a humidex of 34.
Cyclists
Wind becoming southwest this afternoon at 10 km/h.
Traffic
Access to the E.C. Row Expressway West ramp is closed on Huron Church Road.
Riverside Drive West will be reduced to one lane between Caron Avenue and Crawford Avenue for bridge repairs between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Ojibway Parkway between Sandwich Street and GN Booth Drive will have lane closures in both directions for road repairs until 7 p.m.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.18 to $1.34 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:25 a.m.
