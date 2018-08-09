Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Weather

Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

The high is 29 C with a humidex of 36. Tonight's low is 18.

Cyclists

Wind becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon.

Traffic

Ojibway Parkway between Sandwich Street and GN Booth Drive will have lane closures in both directions for road repairs until from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.18 to $1.35 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:25 a.m.

