Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Weather
Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of thunderstorm. The high is 26 C with a humidex of 32 C.
Chance of showers will reduce to 40 per cent tonight with a low of 16 C.
Cyclists
Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon.
Traffic
Southbound Huron Church Road from Wyandotte Street West to Girardot Street will have lane restrictions for pothole patching, nightly from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. until Sunday.
Ojibway Parkway between Sandwich Street and GN Booth Drive will have lane closures in both directions for road repairs until 7 p.m.
Bridges and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.18 to $1.34 in Windsor-Essex.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:25 a.m.
