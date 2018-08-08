Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Weather

Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of thunderstorm. The high is 26 C with a humidex of 32 C.

Chance of showers will reduce to 40 per cent tonight with a low of 16 C.

Cyclists

Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon.

Traffic

Southbound Huron Church Road from Wyandotte Street West to Girardot Street will have lane restrictions for pothole patching, nightly from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. until Sunday.

Ojibway Parkway between Sandwich Street and GN Booth Drive will have lane closures in both directions for road repairs until 7 p.m.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.18 to $1.34 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:25 a.m.

