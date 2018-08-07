Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Weather

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. The high is 28 C with a humidex of 36 C.

There is a risk of thunderstorms this evening with a low of 18 C.

Cyclists

Wind becoming southwest at 11 km/hr this afternoon.

Traffic

Riverside Drive West will be reduced to one lane between Caron Avenue and Crawford Avenue for bridge repairs between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Ojibway Parkway between Sandwich Street and GN Booth Drive will have lane closures in both directions for road repairs until 7 p.m.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.19 to $1.35 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:25 a.m.

