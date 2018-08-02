Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud today. The high is 27 C and the low is 18 C.

Cyclists

Wind becoming southwest at 20 km/hr this afternoon.

Traffic

The Chatham-Kent OPP say Highway 401 westbound at Victoria Road is closed after a tractor trailer rollover collision in a construction zone. OPP said the driver suffered minor injuries.

At 6:15 a.m. Thursday, OPP tweeted the reopening time was unknown.

UPDATE Road Closure: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> WB between Victoria and Kent Bridge Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chatham?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chatham</a> - WB lanes remain closed at Victoria following collision, reopening time unknown. ^jt <a href="https://t.co/cRSMlqKtsU">pic.twitter.com/cRSMlqKtsU</a> —@OPP_COMM_WR

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.21 to $1.32 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

