Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Everything you need to know to start your day.

(Submitted by ‎Rose Mitchell‎)

Weather

Becoming cloudy this morning with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. The high is 25 C and the low is 18 C. 

Cyclists

Wind becoming east at 20 km/hr this afternoon. 

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.22 to $1.32 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

