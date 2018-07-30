Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Weather

Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a Risk of a thunderstorm. The high is 27 C and the low is 19 C.

Cyclists

Wind coming from the southeast at 3 km/hr.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.22 to $1.33 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: