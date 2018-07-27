Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Weather

Mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness near noon then a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. The high is 25 C and the low is 13 C.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this evening.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25 C.

Sunday there is a 30 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 26 C.

Cyclists

Wind becoming west 20 km/hr early this afternoon.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 15- 20 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.23 to $1.31 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

