Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Weather

Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. The high is 27 C and the low is 15 C.

Wind becoming west 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr late this morning.

Bridges and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 15 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.25 to $1.31 in Windsor-Essex.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

