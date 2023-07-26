Severe thunderstorm warning has ended for Windsor, Essex County and Leamington

Environment Canada has peeled back its severe thunderstorm warning after an afternoon of wild weather warnings caused by rain and wind rolling over Windsor and Essex County.

The agency says there is still a severe thunderstorm watch. But that's a step down from the brief tornado watch issued around 4 p.m., and the severe thunderstorm warning not long after that.

"A line of thunderstorms incoming from Lower Michigan will reach southwestern Ontario late this afternoon," the alert said.

"Strong to damaging winds will be the primary hazard followed by heavy rainfall."

The agency says wind gusts of up to 110 km/h. Heavy rainfall is expected, with as much as 50 to 75 millimetres and nickel to toonie-sized hail.

WATCH | 'I thought the roof was coming off of the gazebo'

'I thought the roof was coming off of the gazebo' Duration 0:57 Alfons Brockman of Gesto and Ron Dupuis of Maidstone describe Thursday's storm. (Photo: Cathy Sturgess/WE SEE)

Monica Vaswani, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the risk of tornadoes is higher the closer you are to the border.

"There is a risk of tornadoes in southwestern Ontario, especially extreme southwestern Ontario, so the closer you are to the international border, pretty much the higher the chance that you have," Vaswani said.

Vaswani said the risk for storms begins in the afternoon and will carry into Wednesday evening as the system moves from west to east.

She encourages peopled to heed watches and warnings as the agency issues them, and to keep a weather app on their phones to receive updates.

If a tornado warning is issued, residents should move to the lowest place in their home — ideally a basement — or an enclosed space like bathroom, and steer clear of windows.

"If there is a storm that indicates rotation that we think could be producing a tornado, then that warning could even be upgraded. That's all situational, depending on how things evolve."

It's the second time in a week Environment Canada has issued storm watches and warnings for southwestern Ontario.

Last week, a storm storm brought hail as large as five centimetres in parts of Essex County, and researchers later determined that two tornadoes had touched down in other parts of the region.

Heat warning also in place for Windsor and region: Environment Canada

Vaswani also noted the heat warning in effect for the Windsor region, saying they often exist alongside severe weather watches and warnings.

Environment Canada issued its heat warning Tuesday, and the warning will be in effect through Friday. Temperatures and humidex values reaching as high as 40 C are expected.

The City of Windsor has opened several indoor air-conditioned spaces to residents who might need to get out of the heat.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre, the Windsor Public Library Central Branch, the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub and the Chimczuk Museum are all options downtown. Libraries and community centres are also open.

Residents can contact 311 for locations, hours and any applicable cost.

The city also has several pools and splash pads open throughout the city. Atkinson, Central, Mic Mac, Riverside Centennial and Remington Booster offer evening and afternoon swimming hours.

Sandpoint Beach is open with lifeguards from 1 to 7 p.m. daily, weather- and water-quality dependent. The city also offers 11 splash pads throughout the city, that are open and free of charge. A full list is on the City of Windsor's website.