Wednesday's temperature in Windsor broke record set in 1958

Windsor's bone-chilling temperatures on Wednesday were record breaking.

According to Environment Canada, the low the city saw was –22.5 C.

The previous record for Feb. 17 was –21.7 C. It was set in 1958.

The mercury has since risen, but according to the forecast, Windsor is in for another helping of snow.

Environment Canada says periods of snow are expected to begin early Thursday morning. Five centimetres are expected to fall before the snow ends after midnight.

The city will see a high of –3 C, but the wind chill will be –16 on Thursday morning and –8 in the afternoon.

Friday is expected to be cloudy, with temperatures of –2 C and a 40 per cent chance of snow.

The city dug out from its biggest snowfall of the year on Tuesday.

In total, Environment Canada said the region received about 20 centimetres of snow.