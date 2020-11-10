Unseasonably warm weather continues in Windsor

A stretch of warm weather continues as Windsor kicked off yet another hot week Monday with Environment Canada reporting a high in the low 20s.

On Monday, the local temperature peaked at 23.1 C, which tied the record for Nov. 9 set in 1999, according to Environment Canada.

Tuesday's forecast calls for a high of 23 C that could break the last record-breaking temperature of 18.5 C that was also set in 1999.

Over the weekend, the region broke temperatures last seen in 1986.

But the nice weather won't last much longer.

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of rain with 14 C weather Wednesday and a drop to 9 C in the afternoon. The rest of the week is expected to see mostly single-digit temperatures.