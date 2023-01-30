Temperatures expected to stay below 0 C this week in Windsor-Essex
After a largely mild January, wintry temperatures will be hitting Windsor-Essex this week.
Overnights will see double-digit negative temperatures
According to the forecast from Environment Canada, the mercury won't rise past 0 C for the next little while.
Things will be even colder overnight, when there's expected to be a multi-day stretch of double-digit negative temperatures.
On Monday, there's a high of -2 C with a chance of flurries, and overnight, temperatures of -15 C.
Tuesday morning will be bring sunshine, according to the forecast, but the temperature is only expected to hit -8 C.
The sunny skies — along with the the sub-zero temperatures — are expected to stick around until the weekend, the forecast shows.
