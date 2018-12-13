Windsor police are looking for suspect involved in a series of groping and indecent acts

Windsor police have identified and are looking for a suspect involved in several groping and indecent act cases.

They've issued an arrest warrant for a 36-year-old man with ties to the Windsor and Waterloo Regional areas.

He is described as being approximately five-foot-five-inches tall and 140 pounds, with a "distinctive green lizard tattoo on the left side of his neck."

On Nov. 7, police began investigation into a sexual assault that occurred in Willistead Park, where a teenage girl was approached by a stranger on his bike. The man began accosting her and when she walked away, he allegedly touched her inappropriately from behind.

On Nov. 8, at around 11 p.m., police went to a business on the 1200 block of Tecumseh Road East where a man had entered a store and exposed himself to a female employee. Police say the man then exited the store and left the area on a bike.

Later in November on the 20th, police officers went to another business on the 4700 block of Tecumseh Road East, where the suspect allegedly stood outside of the window and exposed himself to a female employee. He then fled the area on a bike.

Again on Tecumseh Road East, in the 6000 block, police say they responded to a report of "indecent communication" in the morning. The suspect had phoned the business and spoke to a female employee in an indecent manner.

Windsor police is asking anyone with information to come forward.