These kids want their playground back but the city gave it to Windsor's homeless hub

For years, Abas Mohamed says he's used the playground at Windsor Water World to play basketball and hang out with friends.

But in the last year and a half, he says it's been difficult for him to feel safe in the area.

"I used to come here almost every day, like, just chill here for a long time, it used to be my second home," Mohamed said.

"I have to take another route because this area is hard passing through ... I don't want my little brother seeing inappropriate stuff, so I have to take him on a different route."

Mohamed and his friends say they are no longer comfortable using the playground they've grown up with after the city transformed it in April 2020.

Youth programming in downtown Windsor finds new home

That's when the community centre, located on 400 Wyandotte St E., started a day program for people experiencing homelessness as many shelters were closed to walk-ins.

Last week, the city received $8.2 million from the province for social services, including homeless shelters and affordable housing.

Mohamed is part of Mehari Hagos' MH100 program, which has operated out of the City of Windsor's Water World facility since 2018.

The program is for youth in the city and offers a basketball camp.

Mehari Hagos, founder of the MH 100 program, says they have a new space now and understand why the city made the decision it did about transforming Water World. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"We understand the city had to do what they had to do," Hagos said. "It's dangerous here now, and we know that."

But even before the shelter drop-in program was established, Hagos said the Glengarry area struggled with drug and crime issues.

So Hagos moved the MH100 youth program from Water World to the John Atkinson Memorial Community centre. He says it's a better location for the kids, but the move means leaving behind investments he'd made at the old site.

He said he spent $150,000 renovating the spot and got large murals painted on the walls of Muhammad Ali and Martin Luther King Jr.

"We're hoping the city can renovate the other side of John Atkinson and make it look like the MH100 program used to look like," he said.

Despite the losses, Hagos said the new space is bigger and they are enjoying it. He added that he's taught the children about how they can help people experiencing homelessness.

Hamoudi Mohamed says he misses Water World. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

But the kids say they miss having a space so close by that they felt safe using.

Hamoudi Mohamed says he would prefer having the MH100 program closer to home.

"[It's] hard coming here with the homeless here," Hamoudi said. "I wish Water World would come back, one day it will."