'One heck of a campaign,' Ward 9 could see a new councillor

Less than two weeks away from the big day, Ward 9 has been shaping up to be a tight race, where incumbent Hilary Payne is being challenged by Alex Aggarwal and Kieran McKenzie.

Windsor Morning's election panelist Bill Marra, who is an outgoing Ward 8 councillor, thinks Payne may very well lose his seat.

"[McKenzie] is running one heck of a campaign out there," said Marra. "Hilary's going to have a hard time keeping up."

The two ran against each other in the 2014 election and McKenzie said he "came very close."

"In the last campaign, I tried to do a lot of those things on my own. That was a mistake, there's no question about it," he said.

This time around, he said he's got a good team and they've talked to "thousands of people."

"There's nobody in this city that understands Ward 9 better than I do," said McKenzie.

Incumbent Payne said he's "working very hard this time" and canvassing every house in the ward.

All three candidates mention infrastructure as a big election issue for voters in their ward. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Election issues

All three candidates identify infrastructure and not having a community centre or library in the ward as the main election issues for voters.

Ward 9 has been growing a lot, according to McKenzie, but the infrastructure isn't there to support it.

Payne said he's been pushing for infrastructure in the ward, adding he knows how to get results and how to help people with both his council experience and 25 years working in the administration.

For Aggarwal, he said he's also been hearing complaints about property taxes in Windsor from constituents.

"They say we're paying so much taxes, and still, we're not getting services," he said.

He said his background in technology will also help with making the response system to resident complaints better.

Voters will have to decide among the three candidates by Oct. 22.

"If we win, we win. I hope I win of course," said Payne. "If I don't win, I won't be blaming myself for something I didn't do."