Passionate plea for a fix to Windsor's transit troubles highlights Ward 1 debate

A passionate plea for answers from an international student at St. Clair College opened the floor to debate on the transit troubles for Windsor's Ward 1.

The candidates — four of five — debated in front of a live audience at event hosted by the Club of Windsor-Roseland Young Rotary Leaders at St. Clair College Wednesday night.

Incumbent Fred Francis, Darcie Renaud, Wiquar Husain and Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale attended. Matthew Ford was not there.

The St. Clair College student wanted to know what candidates would do to offer relief to students and Windsor Transit riders expecting more out of the city's busing service.

Wiquar Husain believes a dedicated bus service within Transit Windsor during specific times would help ease congestion. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

One solution could be a dedicated bus service for St. Clair College students, Husain suggested.

"It cannot go for all the duration, throughout the day — but it could go from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.," he said, who added he's heard about this issue from students while on the campaign trail.

Communication Breakdown

Darcie Renaud believes the issue comes down to bad communication between the City of Windsor and St. Clair College.

"They simply have not prepared for it because they weren't aware," said Renaud, who said more buses are needed to relieve the pressure on the system.

"There was a breakdown in communication from what I understand and I don't think it's acceptable."

Incumbent Fred Francis spoke during the debate about his first term as a city councilor for Ward 1. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Francis, the incumbent, responded that the current council has spent tens of millions of dollars on the Windsor transit system.

"Along with purchasing 24 new buses, we kept some of the buses we were going to discontinue in service to deal with higher demand," said Francis, who insisted that Transit Windsor and St. Clair College are in communication now.

'Heart-wrenching'

Glovasky-Ridsdale said she shares the same concerns about transit issues that the student raised.

She also spoke earlier that night about other concerns she's heard from international students.

Some students told her that through miscommunications on both the student and school side, some are having a hard time accessing affordable food.

Darcie Renaud believes the miscommunication between St. Clair College and Transit Windsor is unacceptable. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"To have to tell your parents that you have to go to a food bank? It's heart-wrenching for me," said Glovasky Ridsdale.

"We've invited these people to our city and to have them come here and make them feel completely unwelcome when they don't have the services they need, it's something we need to work on," she said.

Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale said she heard stories from students while on the campaign trail that were 'heart-wrenching.' (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Candidates also touched on issues such as taxes, addiction and homelessness and city budgets.

The discussion took place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Student Life Centre on college campus.

You can watch the replay hosted by CBC's Johnathan Pinto here by tapping the player below: