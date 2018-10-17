Skip to Main Content
Ward 1 candidates debating at St. Clair College tonight
#WEvotes

CBC Windsor is livestreaming the Ward 1 debate with four of five candidates at St. Clair College.

CBC News ·
Four of five candidates running in Ward 1 are debating at St. Clair College's Student Life Centre Wednesday evening. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Windsor's Ward 1 candidates — four of five — will be debating in front of a live audience at St. Clair College Wednesday night.

CBC Windsor's Jonathan Pinto will be moderating the event, which is hosted by the Club of Windsor-Roseland Young Rotary Leaders.

Candidates are expected to touch on issues such as taxes, addiction and homelessness and city budgets. Incumbent Fred Francis, Darcie Renaud, Wiquar Husain and Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale are attending. Matthew Ford will not be there.

The discussion will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Student Life Centre on college campus.

You can also watch it live on Facebook and Twitter.

