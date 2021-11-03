Drug seizure on Walpole Island First Nation leads to arrest, charges against 3

Three people are facing charges after police executed a search warrant at a home on Walpole Island Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

Police seized "quantities of suspected fentanyl, hydromorphone and methamphetamine as well as packaging materials, digital weigh scales, and $4,200 cash," from a home on Tecumseh Road.

It's the first drug seizure in the community since a state of emergency was declared in July to help stop a spike in overdoses.

A 39-, 37- and 34-year-old — all from Walpole Island — were arrested and charged.

The 34-year-old was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and failure to comply with an undertaking.

They are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The 39-year-old has been charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for purpose of trafficking.

The 37-year-old has been charged with one count of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Both of them have been released and are scheduled in court in December.

As of early September, the First Nation's chief said there were about 30 known drug houses on Walpole.

"The community meeting held in September led to today's action," said Chief Charles Sampson in a news release.

"The community established a firm mandate to take definitive action. We have established a working table with the OPP to address the drug problem."

The Ontario Provincial Police in conjunction with Walpole Island Police Service conducted the raid.

