Two men arrested in connection to the death of Windsor man

Two men have been arrested in connection to the homicide of Oyebode Oyenuga.

Lambton OPP and Windsor Police, under the direction of OPP Criminal Investigation Branch arrested two men. A 31-year-old man from Windsor and a 40-year-old man from Scarborough. Both are charged with first degree murder.

The victim, 25-year-old Oyenuga, had been reported missing in February. His remains were located on Walpole Island First Nation on March 17.

Police had previously described the discovery of the remains as suspicious.

Both men are in custody and are set to appear in court in Sarnia at a later date.