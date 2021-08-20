Two men arrested in connection to the death of Windsor man
Two men have been arrested in connection of a homicide of Oyebode Oyenuga. Oyenuga was reported missing to police in February 2021. His human remains were discovered on Walpole Island in March.
Joint investigation of OPP and Walpole Island Police lead to charges of two suspects
Lambton OPP and Windsor Police, under the direction of OPP Criminal Investigation Branch arrested two men. A 31-year-old man from Windsor and a 40-year-old man from Scarborough. Both are charged with first degree murder.
The victim, 25-year-old Oyenuga, had been reported missing in February. His remains were located on Walpole Island First Nation on March 17.
Police had previously described the discovery of the remains as suspicious.
Both men are in custody and are set to appear in court in Sarnia at a later date.