4th person charged with murder in killing of Windsor man

Police say they have charged a fourth person in the killing of 25-year-old Windsorite Oyebode Oyenuga.

Lambton County OPP said in a media release that a 23-year-old from Toronto has been charged with first-degree murder.

The arrest was made on Thursday with the assistance of Windsor police and other OPP divisions.

Oyenuga had been reported missing in February. His remains were located on Walpole Island First Nation on March 17.

Three others — a 28-year-old from Windsor, a 40-year-old from Scarborough and a 31-year-old Windsor — have also been charged with first-degree murder.

Police announced their arrests in late August.