See what local First Nation leaders say about discovery of unmarked graves in Saskatchewan

Local First Nations are adding their voices to the latest discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves in the cemetery of a former residential school in Saskatchewan.

The Cowessess First Nation announced a preliminary finding of 751 unmarked graves this week at a cemetery near the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

Children from First Nations in southeast Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba were sent to the school.

Charles Sampson, Chief of Walpole Island First Nation

'It was grim and horrific,' Chief of Walpole Island First Nation 0:54 Chief Charles Sampson speaks out about the discovery of 751 unmarked graves at former Marieval Indian Residential School cemetery. 0:54

Stephanie Pangowish, University of Windsor student from Six Nations

'There's so much more that has to be done,' says UWindsor Master of Law student 0:53 Stephanie Pangowish said the discovery of 751 unmarked graves in a former Saskatchewan residential school is taxing and heavy. 0:53

Do you need support? The Indian Reservation School Crisis Line is available 24 hours/day. The phone number is 1-866-925-4419