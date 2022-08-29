'They just don't stop:' Collision caught on camera renews calls for traffic calming

Homeowners in Walkerville describe a recent collision they say highlights the need for changes on Gladstone Avenue.

A weekend collision has reignited calls for traffic calming measures including a four-way stop at a Walkerville intersection that is notorious for crashes and close calls, according to residents.

Edward Kewley said he would like to see action taken before there is a fatality at Gladstone Avenue and Richmond Street.

"It's only a matter of time before one of the accidents is too serious for the city to ignore," he said.

The intersection currently has a two-way stop sign on Richmond. Gladstone is a one-way going south that features a bike lane.

"Everyone's got stories of seeing bad accidents here as far back as they can remember," said Kewley, who has lived there for four years.

Police say they are investigating a crash between two vehicles at Richmond Street and Gladstone Avenue on Sunday night.

Edward Kewley wants to see a four-way stop on Gladstone Avenue at Richmond Street following a series of crashes. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The driver of a 2009 Dodge Journey fled the scene, according to police, who say no injuries were reported.

Video captured by Drew Hyttenrauch's doorbell camera shows a vehicle attempting to stop after loud crash. It briefly turned on its side before coming to a halt and the sound of a child yelling can be heard.

"It tipped right up on its side, spun completely around and then managed to fall back on its wheels and come to a stop. The other car went up on the curb, back on the street and then died at the stop sign," said Kewley, who wasn't a witness but has seen the video.

Kewley said the crashes are a common occurrence — the last time there was an accident was June.

Utility company Enwin confirms the fire hydrant on the corner has had to be replaced twice since 2020 due to motor vehicle collisions.

The intersection of Gladstone Avenue and Richmond Street in Windsor is shown in a screenshot from Google Maps. (Google Maps)

Another resident, Dan Curry, said he's lived there for about 11 years and in that time there's been at least seven accidents, maybe 10.

He heard the crash on Sunday night.

"My wife looked out the window and we saw a car go airborne," he said.

He was picking up debris from the most recent crash when he spoke with CBC News.

Curry said he frequently sees cars blow the stop sign on Richmond and he wants to see something done about it.

"They just don't stop. They do it all the time. And then you have cars speeding down Gladstone, I mean they're flying."

Kewley said he and Hyttenrauch, whose camera captured the video, have made reports to the city requesting traffic calming measures.

CBC has contacted the city of Windsor for comment.

The city is currently collecting feedback on a survey on the support for installing traffic humps on Richmond from Pierre Avenue to Gladstone Avenue. The deadline to submit feedback is Sept. 4.

Correspondence from the city sent to Hyttenrauch says that a request for traffic calming on Gladstone from Erie Street to Ottawa Street was reviewed in 2020 but the stretch didn't meet the requirements for speed or traffic volume.

Gladstone wouldn't qualify for speed humps either, because it is classified as a Class 1 collector road and only local residential roads are eligible, the email from the city stated.

Dan Curry said he thinks one day a car will crash into his home, which on the corner at the intersection of Richmond and Gladstone. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The email said that the location would be eligible for review again in December of next year since an area can only be reviewed every three years.

Hytternrauch has also launched a petition calling for the installation of a four-way-stop or speed humps.

Meanwhile, Windsor police say their investigation is ongoing, and officers are asking anyone with surveillance camera footage from 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday to check for possible evidence.