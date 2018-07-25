Dance show about addiction by Walkerville theatre grad playing at Windsor fringe

A graduate of Walkerville Collegiate Institute is bringing a story of seven people battling with addictions — ranging from food to drugs — to her hometown for the very first time.

HOOKED, directed and choreographed by Kristen Pepper, is a story about addiction told through dance. It's shown at the Windsor-Walkerville Fringe Festival starting Tuesday.

"I find, especially in today's current age where there's lots of insecurity and a lot of doubt about what we're going to do and what we're going to be, we tend to lend and attach ourselves to different things like social media, cell phones, [our] career and the idea of power and affection," said Pepper.

Pepper says it was difficult to rely solely on movement to convey the story. (Vincent Perri)

From Toronto to Windsor

Before coming to Pepper's hometown Windsor, the Toronto Fringe Festival first shown her work in the first half of July, where it got "really great reviews."

"Which helped, because with Fringe, There's 160 shows and people don't know what to see so they very much take reviews as bible," said Pepper.

And the decision to bring her work to Windsor was because she wanted to give her cast members more opportunities to shine. It took three months to prep for the first series of shows in Toronto.

Pepper choreographed the one-hour long show and first brought it to Toronto Fringe Festival in the first half of July. (Michael Hargreaves/CBC)

Relying solely on movement

Though HOOKED use dance cues to relay its narrative to the audience, Pepper still uses a script for the show. She said it doesn't feature words, but rather specific entrances and exits which emulate the downtown core of a bustling city like Toronto.

"On top of that, [I] made choreography that propelled the story forward and weren't just there for dance-sake, but it actually contributed to the story."

Pepper performs as a dancer alongside six cast members.

The sound used to accompany the choreography also matches the difficult topics explored like a heroin addiction, says Pepper. (Vincent Perri)

She said it was difficult to share a really important message without leaning on spoken words.

One example she points to is one character's addiction to heroin, which involves the dancers using "ticking" movements which are very "angular and jarring."

"We have a very glitchy soundscape to match that ... That's our 'mania' section when everyone loses it," said Pepper

"Because we built that up so much about how much those addictions are important. So when we lose them, it's life. It's everything to us."

The hour-long show runs until Sunday at the Olde Walkerville Theatre. Tickets are available online.