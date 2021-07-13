'Tough to look at' building in Walkerville gets rezoning nod from planning committee
Plans to rezone building for 81-unit apartment complex still need green light from council
A heritage building in Walkerville is one step closer to being repurposed as a new apartment complex.
The building, which was once part of a factory making gelatin capsules, was destroyed by fire in 2018. All that is left is a brick shell.
On Monday, the City of Windsor's planning committee voted to rezone the property at 1370 Argyle Road to allow the apartment complex to go ahead.
If city council approves the rezoning next Monday, the project could be finished by next spring.
"Well, I think it'll be great because the Walkerville area, like, a lot of people want to move here, but there's nowhere to live," said Steven Raheb, who lives across the street on Iroquois Street.
"And obviously right behind me, it's tough to look at every day living across the street from it," said Raheb, adding that the structure has been a target of vandals over the years.
The owners, Pierre and Yves Poirier of Poirier Electric Ltd., managed to secure about $500,000 in brownfield redevelopment money to build the 81-unit apartment complex. The Poiriers also own the condominium complex in the Market Square building next door.
The current structure will form the centrepiece of the apartment building, which will be larger.
"We're actually putting residential units inside the heritage building, so it's going to be like an adaptive reuse of the building," said Paul Bezaire, the planner hired by the owners.
"It's frankly an amazing project, and I'm thrilled that it's actually moving forward," said Ward 4 Coun. Chris Holt, who represents the area and also sits on the Heritage and Planning Committee.
"So it's an exciting thing for the neighborhood. You know, more people, more feet on the street brings more amenities and more restaurants and that type of thing," said Holt.
