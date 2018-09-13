Windsor Votes workshops aim to help people become 'effective advocates'

During the third Windsor Votes workshop on Thursday evening, residents came out to chat about local ward issues in the hopes of identifying a candidate to vote for in the upcoming municipal election.

This workshop series was hosted by a number of community groups to help inform people about municipal politics and learn how to get involved by voting.

"People want to know more about the election, people want to see if we can increase voter turnout in some of our neighbourhoods," said Leo Gil, outreach co-ordinator for Our West-End Neighbourhood Renewal and Glengarry Neighbourhood Renewal.

About 20 to 25 people have shown up to each of the three workshops, where attendees participated in group activities and discussions with one another about the issues in their neighbourhoods.

Patrick Firth, left, and Leo Gil helped organize the Windsor Votes workshop series. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Some participants have even formed a sort of "kinship" through these workshops, despite coming from different wards.

"While their experiences might be unique in terms of their priorities with their neighbourhoods, there are some consistencies city-wide," said Patrick Firth, co-ordinator of Glengarry Neighbourhood Renewal.

Firth said people who have come to the workshops have been inspired and some are having similar conversations back home in their own neighbourhoods.

The first and second workshops each focused on why it's important to vote, and how people can get involved in their wards. This third workshop focused on discussing local issues and getting people to become active, involved citizens — even beyond voting in this fall's election.

"We're actually teaching people to be effective advocates before council or in their neighbourhoods," said Firth.

Organizers are also hoping to put together debates with ward candidates, but details have yet to be released.

The municipal election will take place Oct. 22.