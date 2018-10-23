Here's how Windsor voted in 2018's municipal election

Election night on Oct. 22 saw Windsorites re-elect Drew Dilkens as mayor and elect a council consisting of four new people.

According to the City of Windsor's unofficial results, voter turnout was 34.73 per cent, lower than 2014's 37.5 per cent and the approximate 46 per cent in 2010.

Here are the number of votes winners took home, compared to the candidate coming second. Incumbents have asterisks next to their names.

Mayor

Drew Dilkens*: 59.4 per cent (31,201 votes).

Matt Marchand: 35.5 per cent (18,626 votes).

Ward 1

Fred Francis*: 52.9 per cent (3,507 votes).

Darcie Renaud: 32.7 per cent (2,167 votes).

Ward 2

Fabio Costante: 56.9 per cent (2,139 votes).

John Elliott*: 43.1 per cent (1,623 votes).

Ward 3

Rino Bortolin*: 72.2 per cent (2,710 votes).

Helmi Charif: 18.4 per cent (690 votes).

Ward 4

Chris Holt*: 79.5 per cent (4,407 votes).

Janice Campbell: 20.5 per cent (1,138 votes).

Ward 5

Ed Sleiman*: 52.7 per cent (2,294 votes).

Joey Wright: 30.8 per cent (1,341 votes).

Ward 6

Jo-Anne Gignac*: 50.3 per cent (3,709 votes).

Jeff Denomme: 36.3 per cent (2,682 votes).

Ward 7

Irek Kusmierczyk*: 69.9 per cent (4,745 votes).

Angelo Marignani: 14.5 per cent (982 votes).

Ward 8

Gary Kaschak: 24 per cent (932 votes).

David Sundin: 21.4 per cent (832 votes.)

Ward 9

Kieran McKenzie: 64 per cent (3,178 votes).

Hilary Payne: 19.8 per cent (985 votes).

Ward 10

Jim Morrison: 29 per cent (1,499 votes).

Paul Borrelli*: 24.2 per cent (1,249 votes).