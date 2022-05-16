Affordability is top of mind for these Windsor voters in the upcoming Ontario election

Across the province, Ontarians are concerned about the cost of living, and voters in Windsor share that they feel the same as they think about who to vote for heading into the June 2 election.

To hear more about the issues that matter most to you, CBC Windsor headed to the downtown core to speak with voters.

Teresa Dionaldo

Teresa Dionaldo tells CBC News she's worried about the rising costs of gas. (CBC)

While gas prices reach records highs, Teresa Dionaldo said she wants to see something done about it.

"I don't really care about the promises, but the issues I'm concerned with at the present time are the inflationary fact of the gas prices because it's a trickling effect," she said. "And who pays most of the gas are the people who go to work daily."

Dionaldo said it costs her double to fill up her gas tank now.

"So my hope is that the premier would back down on the taxes that is being imposed, so at least the people could save some of those cost that they pay of the gas."

Dionaldo said she'll support the Progressive Conservatives in the upcoming election and agrees with how the party handled the pandemic.

"And also I am pro-life so I hope they impose the issues of the pro-life movement," she said.

Mikayla Piper and Megan Andrews

WATCH | See Mikayla Piper, Megan Andrews discuss what matters most to them this Ontario election:

Mikayla Piper and Megan Andrews, both 22, are still unsure of who they will vote for on June 2. But both women say affordability, especially when it comes to owning a home or living on their own, is a top priority.

Piper said she was working two jobs — one at Tim Hortons and one doing data entry — but still found it tough to get by.

"Me personally, I live on my own so [affordability] is pretty huge for me, like, just seeing the increase from when I first moved to Windsor to now or even where I was living last year to know the increase I'm paying in rent," she said. "Or like my grocery bill is double what it was before which is insane — working two jobs I wasn't even making enough."

Piper said it was difficult at the start of the pandemic. Now, she's working as a concierge at a retirement home with more hours and better pay. But she still feels limited.

"I know for a fact right now I'll never be able to own a home on my own which is really sad."

Andrews said she feels disengaged with the election, and doesn't like how PC Leader Doug Ford handled the pandemic. At the time, she was working in the fast food industry, she said.

"So I had a lot of hours actually I was making a lot of money, but it was really scary actually because we had like no health rules at the beginning.

"I was like 18, 19 and we weren't wearing masks or anything, and we couldn't social distance at our job."

Andrews said having teachers for parents, she's also critical about how the government handled COVID-19 protocols in schools.

While currently living at home, Andrews is unsure how she'll be able to afford living on her own.

"I still live at home and I really want to move out, but I just can't fathom. It's not like I don't make enough money to do it, but if I did I wouldn't be able to sustain it. It isn't worth it right now."

Both women said they are not sure who they will vote for yet, but both are adamant they will be voting in this election.

Michael Loncar

As he thinks about retirement, Michael Loncar says he worries about inflation and the ability for younger people to own their own homes. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

Michael Loncar told CBC News he's worried about the prices of everyday items, inflation, unemployment and Ukraine heading into the provincial election.

"Well, mostly the prices -- inflation on everything, that's a major deal," said Loncar. "I'm going to retire shortly so makes you wonder whether to work or not."

While Loncar said financially he'll be fine, he worries for his young niece, who is a teacher but cannot afford a home.

"I'm not worried about the money or anything else, but the people who can't manage, especially with house prices and everything else," he said.

Loncar shared he will likely vote for the PCs in this election, putting his support behind Ford.

"He's done a few good things here and there and you know, why not," he said.

Bob Wilson

Bob Wilson lives in a seniors' building in downtown Windsor. He's worried about affordable living and the cost of food prices.

"In my case, it's not long since I switched from provincial disability to federal pension and Ford and his gang since they took power have not given even one red cent increase to people on [Ontario Disability Support Program], and how do they expect people to live?" he said.

"And I think unfortunately he's liable to get back in again."

ODSP provides income and employment supports to people with disabilities. Ontario Works provides financial assistance, benefits and employment assistance to people in need.

Rates have been frozen since 2018, with a single person on ODSP able to receive up to $1,169 a month for basic needs and shelter. Advocates say that is far too low, and the level of support would remain well below what's needed even with increases promised by all three major political parties.

Bob Wilson says he's worried about the cost of living, especially around groceries, for people who rely on the Ontario Disability Support Program. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

Wilson said he's not impressed by any of the parties, but still plans to vote.

He's been getting fewer groceries for his money in recent months, and said he's worried for many others like him.

"Food banks are chock to the block with clients because they can't afford to go to the grocery store and I don't know how people with a couple of kids, frankly, live if they don't have a decent job."