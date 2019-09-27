On-campus advanced voting available in Windsor

Students can stop on-campus in Windsor this week to register or vote in the upcoming federal election.

Electors will use the special ballot process and must show proof of identity and address.

On-campus voting is available at St. Clair College at the residence and conference centre on main campus in South Windsor and at the University of Windsor in Dillon Hall.

St. Clair College

October 5, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

October 6, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

October 7, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

October 8, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

October 9, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

University of Windsor