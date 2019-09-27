On-campus advanced voting available in Windsor
Elections Canada is offering on-campus voting offices to both register and vote in the upcoming federal election.
Electors will use the special ballot process and must show proof of identity and address
Students can stop on-campus in Windsor this week to register or vote in the upcoming federal election.
On-campus voting is available at St. Clair College at the residence and conference centre on main campus in South Windsor and at the University of Windsor in Dillon Hall.
St. Clair College
- October 5, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- October 6, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- October 7, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- October 8, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- October 9, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
University of Windsor
- October 5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- October 6, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- October 7, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- October 8, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- October 9, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
