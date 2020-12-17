Second resident of Village at St. Clair in Windsor dies amid COVID-19 outbreak

A second resident of a Windsor long-term care home suffering a COVID-19 outbreak has died after testing positive for the virus, according to the facility.

The death was confirmed in a letter to families that was posted on The Village at St. Clair Facebook page just before midnight on Wednesday.

"Our deepest sympathy is extended to their family, friends and loved ones," states the letter from Joanne Potts, a regional vice-president of operations for Schlegel Villages, which operates the home.

"Here in the village, we are working hard to ensure the well-being of all our residents and the team members who support them."

The first death associated with the outbreak was announced earlier on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday evening, the letter stated, 61 residents and 44 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Seventeen new cases have been reported since Tuesday evening, when the home reported there were 88 cases among residents and staff.

The letter said that the home is still getting results from an initial round of testing.

The outbreak was declared on Dec. 8.