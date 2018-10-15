Windsor variety store robbery has cops looking for male suspect
Windsor police are hunting for a man they say held up a Tecumseh Road East convenience store Sunday morning.
It happened at a store just west of Windsor Regional Hospital
Authorities say the suspect entered the store near Lincoln Road in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East around 8:30 a.m., concealing his identity.
After demanding and taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the store running eastbound on Tecumseh Road.
Suspect description
- white man
- heavy build
- stands approximately 5'10"
- wore dark mask
- wore black clothing