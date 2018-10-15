Skip to Main Content
Windsor variety store robbery has cops looking for male suspect

Windsor police are hunting for a man they say held up a Tecumseh Road East convenience store Sunday morning.

It happened at a store just west of Windsor Regional Hospital

Suspect photos released by Windsor police following a Tecumseh Road East convenience store robbery around 8:30 a.m. October 14, 2018. (Windsor police)

Authorities say the suspect entered the store near Lincoln Road in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East around 8:30 a.m., concealing his identity.

After demanding and taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the store running eastbound on Tecumseh Road.

Suspect description

  • white man
  • heavy build
  • stands approximately 5'10"
  • wore dark mask
  • wore black clothing
