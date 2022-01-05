City of Windsor to fire 104 employees over vaccine mandate

The City of Windsor is firing 104 employees over their refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get a medical or human rights exemption.

In a media release issued Wednesday, the city said the 43 full-time staff and 61 temporary part-time staff will be sent letters of termination, and their jobs will be filled.

Windsor staff who hadn't yet declared their vaccination status had until Jan. 4 to show proof of a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and Feb. 1 for proof of a second.

More than 3,400 municipal staff have complied with the city's vaccine policy.

"The full impact of the Omicron Variant is still unknown, but we can see today the devastating effects it is having on our schools, businesses, and our healthcare system," Windsor Chief Administrative Officer Jason Reynar said in a statement. "We know that the only path available to keep our employees and our residents safe is through vaccination."

"I'm therefore very thankful to our employees who have been vaccinated and who have been vaccinated and who continue to provide the critical services, programs and infrastructure to our community."

Windsor City Council approved the vaccination policy in September. The plan stated staff had until Nov. 15, 2021, to provide proof of vaccination status, or apply for a medical or human rights exemption.

Those who didn't declare by Nov. 15 were given the new deadlines to either get vaccinated, or face termination, the city said.

Employees who hadn't declared their vaccination status, or received an exemption, were placed on unpaid leave, the city said.