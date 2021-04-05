Are you 60 or older? You can book your COVID-19 shot at a Windsor-Essex vaccination clinic

People aged 60 and older can now register to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Windsor-Essex clinic.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) announced Friday that people born in 1961 or earlier can register at one of the region's five vaccine clinics.

Vaccinations are done through appointment only at the following sites:

The Windsor Family Credit Union (WFCU) Centre in Windsor,

The Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre (NFFRC) in Leamington.

The St. Clair College SportsPlex in Windsor.

Windsor Hall (former Windsor Star building) in downtown Windsor.

Libro Credit Union Centre in Amherstburg.

Due to the long weekend, only Windsor Hall and St. Clair College Sportsplex are open Monday for vaccinations. Locals must register through the wevax.ca system set up by the health unit.

Anyone who can't access the online system can call 226-773-2200.

The health unit is also warning residents that there are a limited number of long-term appointments available as upcoming vaccine supply shipments are "unknown."

If vaccine supply is confirmed, the number of available appointments will be adjusted, the health unit said.

As of Saturday, 85,872 Windsor-Essex residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health unit's website.

WECHU will not hold a daily COVID-19 briefing Monday and will not update its COVID-19 numbers due to the holiday weekend.