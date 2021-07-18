Cross-border couples may soon breathe a sigh of relief as they could be one step closer to being reunited.

In a call with premiers on July 15, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the possibility of opening the border to fully vaccinated Americans in August.

"We will continue to need both from Canadians and in the fullness of time, from non-Canadians, evidence that people have received two doses of a vaccine, to have a different treatment entering the country," said Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

During that call, Trudeau's provincial and territorial counterparts expressed support for the move.





The idea of seeing loved ones from across the border might seem like a dream for those who have been separated for over a year.

Jenny Forman looks at photos of herself and her boyfriend Nicholas Thompson when they were allowed to cross the border to see each other. The U.S.-Canada border as been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Jenny Forman, a Windsor resident, has not been able to see her American boyfriend since the borders closed.

"We're gonna' go out for food and try and do all those little things that we haven't been able to do in a really long time together," said Forman.

Forman said she found the most recent border extension — which pushed the closure to July 21 — to be devastating.

"I think it was partially on me for getting my hopes up but it was absolutely crushing to hear another month on top of everything else," said Forman.

The U.S.-Canada border has been closed to all non-essential travel since March 2020.

In recent months, the federal government has been under pressure from U.S. lawmakers and others to reopen the U.S.-Canada border.

Forman and her boyfriend Nicholas Thompson, who lives in Royal Oak, Michigan, are trying to manage their expectations.

"I know Trudeau wants a really high percentage of people fully vaccinated. So I'm hoping it's open in August, but it could be September," said Thompson.

Forman and Thompson plan to wait and see if the federal government's target of a mid-August reopening actually rings true.