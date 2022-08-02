The City of Windsor is investing $2.4 million into renewable energy infrastructure at 12 sites across the city.

The 12 locations are set to receive solar photovoltaic and net metering systems.

The Optimist Community Centre and Library, Forest Glade Community Centre and Library and the South Windsor and Fontainebleau library branches have been selected to receive the new systems.

Fire Halls 2, 5, 6 and Emergency Operations Centre and 7, as well as the Fire Apparatus Building, will also be receiving the upgrades.

The remaining three buildings that will get the new systems are the Constable John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre, Parks and Recreation Facilities Storage and the Parks and Recreation Maintenance Yard.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens made the announcement alongside Ward 5 Coun. Ed Sleiman and the city's manager of energy initiatives Sokol Aliko.

"Today's investment is another step that the city has taken to create a smart energy future," said Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Construction is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023. No pauses or delays on services or delivery of amenities will be experienced while the upgrades are underway, Dilkens said.

In a press release, the City of Windsor estimated that the new upgrades will save 1.1 million kilowatt-hours of energy per year and more than $220,000 in electricity costs.

The $2.4-million investment aligns with the city's larger strategy to address climate change and cut energy use, which council passed in 2017.

"I am happy with today's announcement because it addresses the energy inefficiencies," said Sleiman. "It helps convert the aspects of city facilities into clean, renewable energy. These are all important steps toward a cleaner, greener future in Windsor."

Andrew Knapp, managing director of Moose Power, one of the companies that will help install the energy systems, was also present at the announcement. He said the projects are among the first in the province that are independently funded.

"They're some of the first projects at the commercial industrial level to be built in the province of Ontario that are not dependent on any types of grants or subsidies," said Knapp. "This is not the city spending money just to create clean energy. This is actually a great use of the city's funds."