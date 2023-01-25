University of Windsor gets $5M from Telus for new lab

The University of Windsor has partnered with Telus to create a $5-million commercial lab on campus to research 5G technology.

The new lab will be in the Ed Lumley Centre for Engineering Innovation and will be called the Telus Atrium.

The university's interim vice-president of research and innovation, Chris Houser, said, "University of Windsor students and faculty members will have further opportunities to engage in meaningful research" through the new lab.

In a statement, the university said the 5G research will focus on agriculture, manufacturing and "connected autonomous vehicles," which are self-driving cars that can communicate with other vehicles.

The university released an outline of some of the new Telus lab's slated projects, like studying the use of 5G to solve supply chain problems and how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to strengthen cyber security.

The lab will also examine how 5G networks and AI can be used in greenhouses.

The school says it has partnered with a greenhouse in Harrow, Ont., to run studies on using sensors and 5G networks to grow food while reducing costs and pollution.

Telus's chief technology officer, Ibrahim Gedeon, said the company is "committed to fuelling Canadian innovation with the network technology that connects academic institutions, researchers and businesses with the people, resources and information they need."