Fire causes $100k in damage at University of Windsor

No one was injured after a fire broke out at University of Windsor's Essex Hall early Monday morning.

The university says the building was evacuated after the fire was reported on the building's third floor.

Essex Hall is closed until further notice, the university said.

Windsor's fire department said on Twitter that the blaze was caused by flammable liquids in a lab. It was quickly extinguished.

The damage was estimated at $100,000.

