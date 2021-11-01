Fire causes $100k in damage at University of Windsor
No one was injured after a fire broke out at University of Windsor's Essex Hall early on Monday morning.
Essex Hall is closed until further notice, university says
No one was injured after a fire broke out at University of Windsor's Essex Hall early Monday morning.
The university says the building was evacuated after the fire was reported on the building's third floor.
Essex Hall is closed until further notice, the university said.
Windsor's fire department said on Twitter that the blaze was caused by flammable liquids in a lab. It was quickly extinguished.
The damage was estimated at $100,000.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?