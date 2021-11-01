Skip to Main Content
Fire causes $100k in damage at University of Windsor

No one was injured after a fire broke out at University of Windsor's Essex Hall early on Monday morning.

Essex Hall is closed until further notice, university says

CBC News ·
The University of Windsor says a fire broke out at Essex Hall on Monday morning. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

No one was injured after a fire broke out at University of Windsor's Essex Hall early Monday morning.

The university says the building was evacuated after the fire was reported on the building's third floor.

Essex Hall is closed until further notice, the university said.

Windsor's fire department said on Twitter that the blaze was caused by flammable liquids in a lab. It was quickly extinguished.

The damage was estimated at $100,000.

