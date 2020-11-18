University of Windsor reports new on-campus COVID-19 case

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has confirmed another case of COVID-19 on campus at the University of Windsor.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the university said the new case is unrelated to five previously reported cases, which stemmed from a on-campus party in a university residence building over the Halloween weekend.

"As with all COVID-19 cases, the WECHU will lead all contact tracing and UWindsor continues to work with and support the health unit as needed. There is no additional risk to the campus community at this time," said the university news release.

Most students are remotely learning this semester with the majority of classes held online.

According to the University of Windsor, the affected individual is self-isolating and "all appropriate protocols and cleaning measures" have been taken.

The university is reminding students, staff, and faculty to practice good hygiene, wear a mask, and keep a two-metre distance from others when possible. It also has a mandatory self-assessment questionnaire that the University of Windsor says people must complete prior to coming to campus.