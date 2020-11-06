Windsor unemployment rate up this month, after months of decline

Windsor's unemployment rate jumped a full percentage point last month, climbing from 9.8 per cent to 10.8 per cent.

The city's rate had previously been steadily declining each month since it had reached a peak of 16.7 per cent in May, when it had the highest jobless rate in Canada.

Nationally, the jobless rate went down slightly, from 9 per cent in September to 8.9 per cent in October.

According to Statistics Canada, the economy added 85 thousand jobs last month. This was an increase of 0.5 per cent, which indicates a slow down of employment growth, which had previously been increasing by an average of 2.7 per cent each month since May.

In September, Canada's economy added 378,000 new jobs.

March and April saw a cumulative record of three million jobs lost in Canada, before the numbers started to slowly bounce back. Since June, each month has seen small improvements in the jobless rate, until September when hiring picked up most significantly.

That surge meant the economy had officially recovered more than three-quarters of the jobs it had lost.

Windsor-Essex was the last region in Ontario to enter Stage 3 of reopening on Aug. 12.