Unemployment rate in Windsor sees first drop in 4 months

Windsor's unemployment rate for October has seen its first decline in four months.

It went from 7.3 per cent in September to 6.9 per cent in October, according to figures from Statistics Canada.

The last time Windsor saw a decline in the unemployment rate was June, when it went from 5.9 per cent in May to 5.8 per cent​. Take a look at how the rate has increased since then:

June: 5.8

July: 6.0

August: 6.6

September: 7.3

Nationally, the jobless rate lowered to 5.8 per cent — a 0.1 per cent dip from last month's count of 5.9.

The Canadian market also added 11,200 positions in October across Canada.