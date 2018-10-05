Windsor's unemployment rate rises, higher than national average

Windsor's unemployment rate in September increased to 7.3 per cent, compared to the 6.6 per cent in August.

The figure for Windsor is 1.4 percentage points higher than the national average in September. This is based on the census metropolitan area, which includes parts of Essex County and the City of Windsor.

The Windsor rate has been above the national average consistently since July this year.

The unemployment rate in Windsor was 6.0 per cent in July and it jumped to 6.6 per cent in August.

Statistics Canada says September's increase in employment was largely driven by gains in part-time work. (Canadian Press)

Nationally, the average lowered by 0.1 percentage points to 5.9 percent.

The market bounced back with the addition of 63,000 positions in September across Canada.