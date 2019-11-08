Windsor's jobless rate sees increase for the month of October
Out of the 34 major cities which saw Statistics Canada release municipal unemployment rates, Windsor ranks 5th highest for the month of October.
The City of Windsor's unemployment rate increased by half a per cent between September and October.
New numbers from Statistics Canada set the unemployment rate in Windsor at 6.7 per cent for October — up from 6.2 per cent in September.
In Ontario, the jobless rate held steady at 5.3 per cent. The national rate also held steady at 5.5 per cent.
Statistics Canada also released seasonally-adjusted average unemployment rates for 34 major cities. Windsor ranks 5th highest for unemployment, behind Saint John (7.7), St. John's (7.3), Calgary (7.2) and Edmonton (7.1).
